Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Does having kids later in life increase autism risk? Doctor explains causes, tips

ByTapatrisha Das
Apr 28, 2025 07:39 PM IST

The risk of autism is connected to a complex interaction of genetics, environmental influences, and chance.

Many believe that having kids in the later years of your life can increase the risk of autism. But is it true? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pankaj Borade, a consultant psychiatrist, Ruby Hall Clinic said, “As awareness around autism grows, so do questions about potential risk factors—especially when it comes to parenting at an older age.” Also read | Causes for autism in children: 5 facts to understand

Advanced maternal or paternal age has been associated with a slightly increased risk of Autism Spectrum Disorder (Pixabay)
Here’s what you need to know:

Parental age and risk:

Advanced maternal or paternal age has been associated with a slightly increased risk of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). This is believed to be due to age-related genetic changes, particularly de novo mutations—that accumulate in sperm or egg cells over time.

Multifactorial causes:

Autism is not caused by a single factor. It arises from a complex interaction of genetics, environmental influences, and chance. Age is just one piece of this puzzle. However, conceiving kids at old age often triggers the myth that it is significantly connected to autism risk.

No room for self-blame:

Parents often blame themselves, but this is both unfounded and unhelpful. The causes of autism are far too complex for any single factor, or person, to be responsible.

Speech therapy can help children with autism spectrum disorder.(Shutterstock)
Importance of early intervention:

Early diagnosis and support can significantly improve outcomes. Evidence-based therapies such as Speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and behavioral interventions can help children reach their full potential. Also read | Autism spectrum disorder in youth: Psychologist shares therapies that can help manage the condition

Recognising strengths:

Children with ASD often display unique strengths, such as exceptional memory, creativity, or talent in music, math, or visual thinking. These traits should be nurtured, not overlooked.

Tips for older parents:

  • If you're considering parenthood later in life:
  • Consult your doctor.
  • Prioritise preconception health.
  • Stay informed and consider early developmental screenings.

“Our role as a society is not to instill fear, but to create environments where every child, neurotypical or neurodiverse, has the opportunity to thrive,” Dr Pankaj Borade added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

News / Lifestyle / Health / Does having kids later in life increase autism risk? Doctor explains causes, tips
