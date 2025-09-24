Donald Trump claims taking Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism in children: Here’s what experts say

In case you missed it, US President Donald J. Trump announced on September 22, that Tylenol use during pregnancy is linked to the rise of autism cases in children, in the US. During a speech at the White House, the US President said, “I’ll say it. It’s not good. For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary,” and added that the FDA will be notifying doctors about the association of Tylenol use with an increased risk of autism. However, the President did not provide any scientific or medical evidence to support his claims. Here's what experts are saying about Trump's crackdown on Tylenol and its potential association with autism.(AFP)

HT Lifestyle reached out to medical health professionals for their expert comments on this subject. We asked about the same to gynaecologist Dr Shobha Gupta - the Medical Director and IVF Specialist from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre New Delhi, and the founder of Mumma's Blessing IVF and Birthing Paradise in Vrindavan - and clinical psychologist Dr Vandana V Prakash - a senior consultant at Max Hospital, Vaishali, with over 30 years of experience in psychotherapy and psycho-diagnostics. Here’s what the experts are saying:

What is Tylenol and why is it commonly used?

“Tylenol, or acetaminophen/paracetamol, is one of the most frequently used medicines worldwide,” says Dr Shobha Gupta. “It is commonly taken for headaches, muscle pain, joint pain, menstrual cramps, and to reduce fever. The reason for its popularity is that it is generally safe, effective, and better tolerated compared to many other painkillers, as it does not cause stomach irritation or bleeding risks like some NSAIDs.”

Why is it prescribed or taken during pregnancy?

According to Dr Gupta, pregnant women are often advised to be very careful with their medications due to the potential risk of harming the developing baby. However, she explains, “Tylenol is often recommended in pregnancy because it has long been considered one of the safer options for controlling pain and fever. Untreated fever in pregnancy can itself be risky for both mother and foetus, so Tylenol becomes a go-to option under medical supervision.”

Scientific evidence on its safety profile during pregnancy

The gynaecologist suggests that most scientific evidence over the decades indicate that acetaminophen is relatively safe for occasional use, provided it is in the right dosage, taken for short periods. “But newer studies have raised concerns that frequent or long-term use may be linked with potential developmental issues,” notes Dr Gupta. “While no definitive cause-and-effect relationship has been proven, medical experts now advise more cautious use - always the lowest effective dose, and only when necessary.”

Is there any established link between Tylenol and autism?

“This is an area of active research and also of concern for many parents,” Dr. Gupta acknowledges. “Some studies have observed an association between prolonged acetaminophen use during pregnancy and higher chances of conditions like autism or ADHD.”

However, the gynaecologist stresses that association is not the same as causation. “At present, no scientific body has confirmed a direct link. Many other factors - such as genetics and environmental influences - play a role in neurodevelopment,” she adds.

What are the established causes of autism?

Dr Vandana V. Prakash further explains the scientifically proven causes of autism in children. According to her, genetic factors play a primary role as autism runs in families. She outlines the other environmental factors that are significant contributors - “Advanced parental age; prenatal exposure to air pollution or certain pesticides; maternal obesity; diabetes or immune system disorders; extreme prematurity or very low birth weight; birth complications leading to periods of oxygen deprivation to the baby’s brain.”

As stated earlier, research is still ongoing, and as we wait for more evidence to surface, Dr Gupta recommends avoiding unnecessary self medication, and suggests taking Tylenol during pregnancy only under the guidance of your doctor. She concludes, “Tylenol remains an important medicine, including during pregnancy, but it should always be used with caution, under medical supervision, and never in excess. Every pregnancy is unique, and what suits one mother may not be right for another. Open communication with your doctor is the safest way to ensure both mother and baby remain healthy.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.