Trump links Tylenol, vaccines to increased autism risk; no evidence presented

President Donald Trump on Monday presented linked between the intake of Tylenol, vaccines to an increased risk of autism. However, during his announcement at the White House, the president made these claims without giving new evidence to prove his claim. US President Donald Trump (R), alongside Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L), speaks about autism in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC (AFP)

Speaking from the White House, President Trump said women should not take acetaminophen, also known as Tylenol, “during the entire pregnancy," adding that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would begin notifying doctors that the use of Tylenol “can be associated” with an increased risk of autism.

Also Read | ‘Amish have no autism,' claims Trump; What research actually shows

“I’ll say it. It’s not good. For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary." said Trump during the presser.

However, the president did not present any evidence to back up his claim. Trump also linked unproven concerns about vaccines and their contributions to the rising rates of autism in the US.

During the presser, Trump said “I would say, wait until the baby is 12 years old and formed,” when talking about vaccinations for children.

As per the CDC, autism affects at least 1 in 31 children in the US today. Along with Trump, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr said that he would be launching an “all-agency” effort to identify all causes of autism, involving the National Institutes of Health, the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, at the directions of President Trump.

Trump's announcement comes as the latest step of his administration, driven by Kennedy and his ‘Make America Health Again’ campaign to reshape America’s public health landscape.

Ahead of the White House press, Trump on Sunday teased the autism announcement as a big one. “I think we found an answer to autism," the President was quoted as saying during Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona.

(With inputs from AP)