‘Amish have no autism,' claims Trump; What research actually shows

President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a White House briefing on Monday, during which Trump suggested that taking Tylenol during pregnancy may be linked to increased autism rates in the United States. US President Donald Trump (C), alongside Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L) and Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Mehmet Oz (R), speaks about autism in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 22, 2025. (AFP)

During his remarks, Trump said, “If you can't tough it out, if you can't do it, that's what you're gonna have to do. You'll take a Tylenol, but it'll be very sparingly ... I think you shouldn't take it.”

He also claimed that “The Amish essentially have no autism.”

Who are The Amish?

The Amish are a conservative Christian group known for their simple living, traditional customs, and rejection of many modern technologies, including electricity and motorized vehicles. They primarily live in rural areas of the Midwest and East Coast, with large communities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.

Also Read: Charlie Kirk's comment on autism surfaces after Trump's big reveal: ‘Don’t think of it as…'

What research says

Contrary to Trump's sweeping claim, research has not found that autism is entirely absent in Amish communities.

A 2010 study published by the International Society for Autism Research did find that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) appeared to be less prevalent in Amish populations than in the general US population, but it also stressed the need for further study.

The research was part of a broader epidemiological effort to assess ASD prevalence among children aged 3 to 21 in two counties with significant Amish populations.

Preliminary findings estimated the rate of autism in Amish children at approximately 1 in 271, compared to the national rate of about 1 in 54 at the time.

The research concluded, “Preliminary data have identified the presence of ASD in the Amish community at a rate of approximately 1 in 271 children using standard ASD screening and diagnostic tools although some modifications may be in order. Further studies are underway to address the cultural norms and customs that may be playing a role in the reporting style of caregivers, as observed by the ADI. Accurate determination of the ASD phenotype in the Amish is a first step in the design of genetic studies of ASD in this population.”