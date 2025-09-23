Trump to link Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism risk: Report

Donald Trump is preparing to make an announcement about autism on Monday, September 22. The US President is scheduled to speak at 4 PM (local time), an event that health advocates and researchers are watching closely. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. previously pledged to identify the cause of autism by September, PBS News reported. US President Donald Trump to make announcement regarding autism.(Reuters)

That promise raised alarms across the medical community, given Kennedy’s long history of promoting claims that vaccines trigger the condition - theories rejected years ago by mainstream science.

Speaking over the weekend at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Trump hinted he believes the search is over. “I think we found an answer to autism,” he told the audience. Later, during the flight back to Washington, he pushed the idea that children receive too many shots. “It’s like you’re shooting up a horse,” he told reporters.

Tylenol makers push back

Trump’s comments quickly turned toward acetaminophen, sold widely as Tylenol. A report from Forbes has confirmed the administration’s plans to link the common pain reliever to autism risk during pregnancy.

McNeil Consumer Healthcare, a Kenvue subsidiary that owns Tylenol, rejected the claim. “We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism,” spokesperson Melissa Witt said.

Markets reacted immediately. By 12:25 PM on Monday, Kenvue stock had fallen by 5.6%.

What science actually shows

Studies on Tylenol and pregnancy have been around for years, but the biggest ones point the other way. A large review in Sweden looked at 2.4 million kids born between 1995 and 2019. The takeaway was clear: no sign that acetaminophen use in pregnancy raised the risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability.

Doctors’ groups have said the same for a long time. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists still lists acetaminophen as one of the few painkillers considered safe during pregnancy. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine also stressed the flip side - skipping treatment for fever or pain can cause its own serious problems for both mother and baby.

All of this lands against a bigger backdrop. Autism diagnoses keep climbing. CDC numbers from 2022 found that one in 31 eight-year-olds in the US was identified with autism spectrum disorder. But experts point out the increase has more to do with expanded definitions and sharper screening tools than with any new environmental trigger.

FAQs:

What did Donald Trump say about autism?

He told supporters, “I think we found an answer to autism,” and later criticized vaccines.

What product is he linking to autism risk?

Tylenol, or acetaminophen, when taken during pregnancy.

How has Tylenol’s parent company responded?

Kenvue strongly denied any link, citing independent studies.