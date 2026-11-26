A massive fire broke out an oil depot in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday morning. As reported by Thai Enquirer, residents, offices and students in the area have been ordered to evacuate immediately.

As per local reports, the fire and explosion was reported at Bangchak’s oil storage facility on Sukhumvit 62 in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district. (Thai Enquirer on X) more less

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As per local reports, the fire and explosion was reported at Bangchak’s oil storage facility on Sukhumvit 62 in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district.

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Visuals of thick black smoke in the sky also emerged on social media.

"An explosion has occurred at the Bangchak oil depot. For their own safety, members of the public in the vicinity are urged to evacuate the area immediately," Bangna District Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

As per AFP reporters, the blast was so strong that it also rattled door and windows in nearby areas.

Emergency alerts were also issued to residents nearby, urging them to evacuate the area. As per the local authorities, the fire is now under control.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

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