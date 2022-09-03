Explosion in Canada's Newfoundland refinery, at least six injured

An explosion at a refinery in Canada's Atlantic island province of Newfoundland on Friday left at least six people injured, including one in serious condition, federal police said.

Police Corporal Jolene Garland said emergency crews responded to a "small explosion" shortly after 4:00 pm (1830 GMT) at the facility in Come By Chance, 150 kilometers (90 miles) from St. John's on the island's southeast side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Six people were hurt in the explosion, including one who suffered serious injuries," Garland told AFP. The cause of the blast has not yet been determined.

Also read: Park to be named after Gita in Canada

According to public broadcaster CBC, the former North Atlantic refinery was re-branded as Braya Renewable Fuels after US private equity firm Cresta Fund Management bought a majority stake last year.

The idled facility was to reopen soon as a biofuel plant, producing up to 18,000 barrels of diesel and aviation fuel per day, mostly made from canola, soybeans and used cooking oils.

When the deal was announced in November 2021, Cresta said the plant would employ at least 200 workers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON