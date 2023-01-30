Blast in mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, 90 injured

An explosion occurred at a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar, Reuters reported quoting police officials. At least 90 people were wounded, a local police official told Reuters while a hospital spokesperson said that around 70 people have been injured in the explosion. Some of them are critical, the officials informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The blast took place at the mosque where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, police official Sikandar Khan said.

Read more: Mike Pompeo says Xi Jinping 'most unpleasant' leader he met as US Secretary

"A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," the police official added.

Police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told AFP that the incident happened during afternoon prayers in Peshawar near Afghanistan.

"We have received dead bodies. It's an emergency situation," Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for the main hospital in Peshawar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail