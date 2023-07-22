Explosive building collapse shakes Newark city, leaving trail of destruction and puzzled investigators

A massive explosion rocked a Newark Housing Authority property in Newark, New Jersey, causing a devastating building collapse that sent shockwaves through the neighborhood. The incident, which occurred shortly after 6 pm on Friday, left residents in disbelief as they witnessed the destruction that unfolded before their eyes.

Authorities respond to a building collapse near the single digit block of Pine Street in the Steven Crane Housing Development in Newark, New Jersey.(Getty)

Eyewitnesses described the horrifying scene as the building exploded, sending debris flying up to 600 feet away. The force of the blast knocked residents off their feet, shattered doors from their hinges, and reduced walls to mere shreds. The impact was so intense that glass and windows were sent flying, adding to the trail of destruction.

Victims Rushed to Hospital

As emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found residents in a state of shock and distress. Some were injured and in need of immediate medical attention. At least five people were rushed to local hospitals, with one victim suffering serious burns and currently in critical condition. The cause of the explosion remains unknown, but authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Support and Investigation Underway

Newark Public Safety director, Fritz Fragé, addressed the situation, assuring residents that immediate assistance was being provided. The City of Newark is offering temporary residential stays to those affected, ensuring they have a safe place to stay in the coming days. While firefighters continue to extinguish the remaining flames, investigators are working diligently to determine the cause of the explosion.

As the investigation unfolds, the community is left reeling from the tragic event, hoping for answers and standing in solidarity with those affected by the Newark building collapse.