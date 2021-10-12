Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed last week she was the person who provided documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teenage girls.
Former Facebook employee and whistle-blower Frances Haugen.(Reuters photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Reuters |

Facebook Inc's oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks.

Haugen revealed last week she was the person who provided documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teenage girls.

 

 

