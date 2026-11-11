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Far-right politician Eric Zemmour confirms 2027 French presidential bid

An opinion poll suggests Eric Zemmour would secure just 3% to 4% of the vote if France's presidential election were held now.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026, 03:12:04 IST
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Eric Zemmour, who garnered 7% of the votes in the first round of France’s presidential election four years ago by campaigning on an anti-immigration platform, said he’ll again seek the country’s top job next year.

Eric Zemmour would stand in next year's French presidential election. (AFP)
Eric Zemmour would stand in next year's French presidential election. (AFP)

“I’m running to preserve a French France,” Zemmour, a former TV pundit turned politician, said Tuesday on TF1’s evening news program. He said he’ll aim to pass legislation to deport foreign criminals and jobseekers, and to drastically reduce public spending and taxes.

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The leader of the Reconquete party would garner 3% to 4% of the votes if the first round of the presidential election — slated for April 18 — were to be held now, an opinion poll conducted last week showed.

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Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries along with latest US midterm elections update. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries along with latest US midterm elections update. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
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