Far-right politician Eric Zemmour confirms 2027 French presidential bid

Eric Zemmour, who garnered 7% of the votes in the first round of France’s presidential election four years ago by campaigning on an anti-immigration platform, said he’ll again seek the country’s top job next year.

Eric Zemmour would stand in next year's French presidential election. (AFP)

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“I’m running to preserve a French France,” Zemmour, a former TV pundit turned politician, said Tuesday on TF1’s evening news program. He said he’ll aim to pass legislation to deport foreign criminals and jobseekers, and to drastically reduce public spending and taxes.

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{{^usCountry}} Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen would face far-left rival Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the second-round runoff slated for May 2, with the former being the favorite to succeed President Emmanuel Macron, according to the latest polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen would face far-left rival Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the second-round runoff slated for May 2, with the former being the favorite to succeed President Emmanuel Macron, according to the latest polls. {{/usCountry}}

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