Father's warning as 8-year-old son ‘couldn’t breathe’ after taking a sip of highly-caffeinated ‘Prime Energy’ drink

Luan Tusha, a father from North London, is urging for increased awareness and caution regarding the consumption of high-caffeine energy drinks after his eight-year-old son, Fabian, experienced a distressing incident. The family bought a can of Blue Raspberry Prime Energy, mistakenly unaware that it contained almost double the caffeine content of a standard energy drink.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 10: PRIME energy drinks are displayed for sale on shelves at a Walmart Supercenter on July 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) has called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Youtube stars Logan Paul and KSI's energy drink PRIME. The call for the investigation comes after Schumer claimed that the high caffeine-based beverage is being targeted at children. (Getty Images via AFP)

Fabian's consumption of Prime Energy resulted in unsettling symptoms, including an accelerated heart rate and difficulty breathing. Luan Tusha recounted the worrying experience, "His heart rate got up to 145 bpm — you could see it thumping through his T-shirt. He couldn’t breathe."

Expert expresses concerns:

Medical experts emphasize that high caffeine intake can lead to adverse effects, particularly in children due to their lower body weight and distinct metabolism.

Packaging similarity:

Adding to the confusion, Prime Energy's packaging closely resembles another product, Prime Hydration, which does not contain caffeine. This resemblance could inadvertently lead to unintended consumption.

Luan Tusha’s appeal:

Deeply concerned by his son's ordeal, Luan Tusha is advocating for heightened awareness and potential restrictions on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks. He stressed, "It almost killed Fabian. We need to make sure that kids stop drinking this."

Major UK supermarkets have already implemented age restrictions on the sale of energy drinks to individuals under 16 years old. Asda, the retailer where the incident occurred, reiterated its commitment to responsible retailing.

With almost double the caffeine content of some popular energy drinks, Prime Energy prompts concerns about potential health impacts, including sleep disturbances and other side effects.

Additionally, Prime Energy contains notably high levels of B vitamins, which, in excessive quantities, may have health implications, according to health authorities.

Prime Energy declined to provide a comment specifically related to this incident.

The incident highlights the importance of mindful consumption and staying informed about the products we consume, particularly those involving caffeine.

