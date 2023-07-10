‘Cauldron of caffeine’: Chuck Schumer urges FDA to investigate Logan Paul and KSI's ‘PRIME’ energy drink

Sen. Chuck Schumer has reportedly urged the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME, a beverage brand founded by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI. The energy drink, which is popular among children, has been criticised by lawmakers and health experts. Sen. Chuck Schumer has reportedly urged the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME, a beverage brand founded by the YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI (Ting Shen/Bloomberg, loganpaul/Instagram)

“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy—it’s a beverage,” Chuck said, according to AP. “But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.”

PRIME went viral after being launched last year. Grocery stores saw long queues as buyers routinely purchased the drink. The brand advertises the drink as zero sugar and vegan, and is among the popular energy drinks with high levels of caffeine; PRIME has 200 milligrams per 12 ounces. This is equivalent to nearly a dozen Coke cans or nearly two Red Bulls. Some schools in the United Kingdom and Australia banned the drink as paediatricians warned it could have negative health impacts on children, such as heart problems, anxiety, and digestive issues.

Amid the controversy, company representatives have defended the product saying it is labelled“not recommended for children under 18.” The product named PRIME Hydration, which contains no caffeine, is separately sold, they said.

Chuck, however, has claimed in his letter to the FDA that there is hardly any difference in the online marketing of the two drinks. This apparently prompted several parents to assume they were buying a juice for their children, but they actually ended up purchasing a “cauldron of caffeine.”

“A simple search on social media for Prime will generate an eye-popping amount of sponsored content, which is advertising,” he wrote. “This content and the claims made should be investigated, along with the ingredients and the caffeine content in the Prime energy drink.”

Meanwhile, a PRIME representative said in a statement to Hindustan Times, “PRIME has two drinks on the market, PRIME Hydration and PRIME Energy. It is very important to make the distinction between the two products because they are vastly different. We started PRIME last year with the launch of Hydration, a healthier sports drink alternative that comes in a bottle. PRIME Energy, sold in a can, dropped in 2023 and contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top selling energy drinks, all falling within the legal limit of the countries it’s sold in. It complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market and states clearly on packaging, as well as in marketing materials, that it is an energy drink and is not made for anyone under the age of 18..”

“As a brand, our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers,” the statement added.