e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / FDA warns Americans of toxic hand sanitisers amid Covid-19 pandemic

FDA warns Americans of toxic hand sanitisers amid Covid-19 pandemic

Last week the agency issued a warning letter to Mexican manufacturer Eskbiochem SA de CV for marketing sanitiser containing more than 80% methanol and falsely claiming that it was “FDA approved”.

world Updated: Jul 28, 2020 06:00 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
A member sanitizes their hands as they enter a GoodLife Fitness Centers Inc. gym on its first day of reopening in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on July 17, 2020.
A member sanitizes their hands as they enter a GoodLife Fitness Centers Inc. gym on its first day of reopening in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on July 17, 2020. (Bloomberg File Photo )
         

US health officials are warning Americans again to avoid a growing list of imported hand sanitisers that may be contaminated with the toxic chemical methanol.

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday there have been increasing reports of injury due to people using-- sometimes ingesting—the unauthorised sanitisers, which can lead to blindness, heart problems and death.

The active ingredient that kills germs in legitimate sanitisers is ethyl alcohol, which is consumable. But some Mexican companies have been replacing it with poisonous methanol, or wood alcohol, which is used in antifreeze.

The FDA first issued a consumer warning about the products last month.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Last week the agency issued a warning letter to Mexican manufacturer Eskbiochem SA de CV for marketing sanitiser containing more than 80% methanol and falsely claiming that it was “FDA approved”. The FDA has posted a “do-not-use” list of more than 80 sanitisers on its website and blocked their importation. The agency said it is working with retailers to recall products remaining on US store shelves. The illegitimate gels generally don’t list methanol as an ingredient on their packaging.

tags
top news
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
PM launches three ICMR labs to boost testing capacity by 30k
PM launches three ICMR labs to boost testing capacity by 30k
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
Least active cases since June 1 in Delhi, 42% more beds than a month ago
Least active cases since June 1 in Delhi, 42% more beds than a month ago
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In