Home / World News / FIFA World Cup: US journalist ‘detained’ in Qatar for wearing rainbow shirt

FIFA World Cup: US journalist ‘detained’ in Qatar for wearing rainbow shirt

world news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 10:12 AM IST

Grant Wahl runs his own website covering football and earlier worked for Sports Illustrated.

FIFA World Cup: Grant Wahl said that he was not allowed to enter the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
FIFA World Cup: Grant Wahl said that he was not allowed to enter the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
ByMallika Soni

A US journalist covering FIFA World Cup in Qatar claimed that he was detained for wearing a rainbow shirt- showing his support for the LGBTQ community. Grant Wahl runs his own website covering football and earlier worked for Sports Illustrated.

Grant Wahl said that he was not allowed to enter the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan for Monday’s match between US and Wales because of his shirt, which had a soccer ball surrounded by a rainbow.

“You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed," Grant Wahl tweeted that he was told. He later alleged that his phone was taken away when he tweeted about the incident.

Read more: FIFA World Cup reporter robbed while on air, shocked by cops' response: Report

"I'm OK, but that was an unnecessary ordeal," Grant Wahl wrote on Twitter.

Grant Wahl said that he was later allowed to enter the venue after a security commander approached him and apologised. He also said that he received an apology from a representative of FIFA.

Qatari law criminalises homosexuality and poses a heavier sentences of up to seven years in jail if found to be displaying any sexual acts of homosexuality. Under the country’s sharia law, the maximum punishment for same-sex relationships is the death penalty.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
fifa world cup
fifa world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out