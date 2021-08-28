Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire at chemical factory kills 16 in Pakistan's Karachi

According to Dawn, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that 16 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, adding that more were expected.
ANI | , Karachi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Rescue workers are seen, after a fire broke out at a multi-story chemical factory, in Karachi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)

At least 16 people died after a fire broke out at a factory in Pakistan's Karachi on Friday, local media reported citing police and rescue officials.

According to Dawn, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that 16 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, adding that more were expected.

She said 12 of the bodies had been identified and were taken away by relatives, while four could not be identified immediately. All of the deceased were aged between 18 and 38, she added.

Korangi SSP Shah Jehan said that police had been informed that there were 25 people still trapped in the building and feared that they may have died, according to Dawn.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), the area had been cordoned off and Rangers personnel were engaged in relief efforts with rescue teams.

The spokesperson said that the fire had occurred at a chemical factory in Mehran Town, adding that the blaze was now under control and rescue efforts were underway.

According to police officials, an Edhi volunteer, Saddam, 30, also sustained injuries while trying to extinguish the fire. Saddam, along with three other injured people, was taken to JPMC, Dawn reported

