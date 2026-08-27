Fire breaks out after ‘unknown projectile’ hits tanker near Oman in Strait of Hormuz, crew safe

As the war between the United States and Iran escalates, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has flagged a fresh attack in the Strait of Hormuz. As per the British maritme agency, an "unknown projectile" struck a tanker near the Omani coast, causing a fire to breakout.

As per the British maritme agency, an "unknown projectile" struck a tanker near the Omani coast, causing a fire to breakout. (AFP/Representational)

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"Local authorities have reported a tanker has been hit by an unknown projectile causing fire to the vessel which has since been extinguished," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The maritime agency added that the incident was reported on Tuesday and occurred near the Omani coastal city of Khasab.

The UKMTO added that there were no casualties among the crew and no adverse environmental impact.

The online notice also did not specify the vessel's nationality or direction of travel.