Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia CEO, 11 days after he stepped down over alleged extramarital affairs. While many inside and outside the company supported his return, Nvidia's vice president Bryan Catanzaro is facing massive backlash online for reportedly not backing his reinstatement.

Bryan Catanzaro (L), the vice president of applied deep learning research at Nvidia, said he fully supported the board's decision not to bring Jensen Huang days before the latter overturned its decision (X/@ctnzr) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Catanzaro, the vice president of Applied Deep Learning Research at Nvidia, came into the spotlight after an online petition, reportedly also signed by Nvidia employees, seeking Huang's reinstatement went viral. While the board at the time said it would not bring back Huang, it was speculated that Catanzaro had also signed the petition.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

However, the senior executive took to X to deny his involvement in signing any letter, adding that he would not have signed the letter even if it were real.

Deep Dive Why are people calling for Nvidia to fire Bryan Catanzaro? After Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO, some social media users criticised Catanzaro for saying he would not sign a letter calling for Huang’s return. They argued that his position showed disloyalty to Huang. Did Bryan Catanzaro sign the petition to reinstate Jensen Huang? Catanzaro denied signing the letter, calling it fake. He said that even if it had been real, he would not have signed it. What did Bryan Catanzaro say about Jensen Huang’s removal and Colette Kress? Catanzaro said he was grief-stricken by Huang’s departure but supported Nvidia’s board and trusted its decisions. He also voiced support for Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO.

"There is a made-up letter circulating online asking NVIDIA’s board to reinstate Jensen, claiming my involvement. This letter is obviously fake, and even if it were real I would not sign it," Catanzaro said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He went on to say that he was "grief-stricken" by Jensen Huang's ouster from Nvidia, but stressed that he fully supported the Nvidia board and had faith in their decisions. Catanzaro also threw his support behind Colette Kress, who was appointed interim CEO in Huang's absence, saying, "I’ve worked with Colette for years and know her as an extraordinary leader. She has my full support." Huang's return fuels calls for Catanzaro's exit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to say that he was "grief-stricken" by Jensen Huang's ouster from Nvidia, but stressed that he fully supported the Nvidia board and had faith in their decisions. Catanzaro also threw his support behind Colette Kress, who was appointed interim CEO in Huang's absence, saying, "I’ve worked with Colette for years and know her as an extraordinary leader. She has my full support." Huang's return fuels calls for Catanzaro's exit {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, in a stunning reversal, the Nvidia board on Monday announced that it had decided to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and board director after a series of discussions and also receiving input from the US government. US President Donald Trump later revealed that he was personally involved in the board's decision.

Huang's comeback fuelled calls for the immediate sacking of Catanzaro, with many online calling him a "backstabber" for not supporting the CEO during the crisis over his alleged extramarital affairs.

Also Read | Jensen Huang informed Nvidia board about more affairs before he returned as CEO

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Jensen, fire Bryan Catanzaro immediately. He publicly backed the board and said he wouldn’t sign a letter calling for your reinstatement. In my view, he broke your trust and should be out today. It’s time to hold senior leaders accountable for where they stood," wrote one X user.

A second user commented, "Bryan Catanzaro risked it all to betray the shareholders and Jensen, the community, the people. He should watch out, he boasted; now he should be scared. If you come for the king, you best not miss."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Who is Bryan Catanzaro?

Catanzaro currently serves as the vice president of applied deep learning research at Nvidia. He has spent more than 15 years at the company, beginning as an intern and a research scientist before becoming a senior executive.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his current role, Catanzaro leads a team finding new ways to use AI to improve projects ranging from language understanding to computer graphics and chip design, according to Nvidia. His research at Nvidia led to the creation of the cuDNN neural network, and he also helped lead the team that invented DLSS 2.0 technology for video games.

Catanzaro holds a PhD in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley. He also worked as a senior researcher at Baidu between June 2014 and August 2016.

Jensen Huang's return

Nvidia said the Board of Directors had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as CEO after a series of discussions and meetings, days after Huang was alleged to have multiple extramarital affairs, including a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The board expressed satisfaction with Huang’s candour and ability to lead Nvidia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the company," said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

Also Read | Emotional Nvidia employee interrupts Jensen Huang’s return speech with a hug as CEO vows to do better

Huang was greeted with cheers and chanting of his name. While addressing the crowd, the tech leader vowed to do better. "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around," he told colleagues.