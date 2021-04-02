Home / World News / Fire in Berlin hospital leaves 1 person killed, 5 injured
world news

Fire in Berlin hospital leaves 1 person killed, 5 injured

It took more than 100 firefighters and over three hours to put out the blaze, according to the statement. As reported by local broadcaster N-TV, it remains unclear at this time what had caused the fire.
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:26 PM IST
"A ward on the second floor of the hospital caught fire. One person died. Five people were injured, including three seriously," the Berlin Fire Department said on Twitter.(HT Archives. Representative image)

One person died and five others were injured as fire broke out in a hospital in Berlin's southwestern Zehlendorf district, the German capital's fire department said on Friday.

"A ward on the second floor of the hospital caught fire. One person died. Five people were injured, including three seriously," the Berlin Fire Department said on Twitter.

It took more than 100 firefighters and over three hours to put out the blaze, according to the statement.

As reported by local broadcaster N-TV, it remains unclear at this time what had caused the fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
berlin germany
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP