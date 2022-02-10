First batch of Afghan refugees from minority communities arrives in Mexico

A group of Afghan refugees from minority communities, displaced after the Taliban took over the country, arrived in Mexico last week, according to a human rights organisation and advocacy group affiliated to the United Nations. They were the first batch of arrivals from 141 refugees who secured asylum in the Latin American country.

The refugees from the Sikh and Hindu communities of Afghanistan were given asylum in Mexico on humanitarian grounds after “many months of intense legal advocacy” by the UNITED SIKHS, the advocacy group said.

“The government of Mexico has agreed to offer asylum to Afghan minority refugees - belonging to the Sikh and Hindu communities on humanitarian grounds. The first batch of Afghan refugees arrived in Mexico City on February 4,” said Gurvinder Singh, the group’s International humanitarian aid director.

After Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the international community has repeatedly expressed concern over human rights in the country. Despite the Islamist group’s assurances that they will not repeat the harsh rule of the previous Taliban government toppled by US-led forces in 2001, many from minority communities have chosen to leave the country fearing discriminations and reprisals.

Representatives from the Mexican ministry of foreign affairs were present along with UNITED SIKHS volunteers to welcome the first group of refugees when they landed in Mexico City.

“UNITED SIKHS is committed to the cause of Afghan minorities. It has put in lots of effort and hard work to bring us here. We are thankful to the entire team,” said Talwinder Singh and Ram Singh, who were part of the first batch of Afghans refugees,on reaching Mexico.

“Recognise the Human Race as One, is the motto of our organisation, and we will continue to guard that,” said Gurvinder Singh. The organisation said they had arranged living expenses for the refugees and language and vocational training so that the families could start earning their livelihood.

The advocacy group has also engaged two full-time resettlement liaison officers for supporting refugees in the country.

UNITED SIKHS, according to Singh, also supported a number of Hindu and Sikh families from Afghanistan who took refuge in the India’s capital New Delhi, two years ago. The organisation had helped the refugees by paying the rent of the properties, provided them medical support, and also arranged education for their children. The refugees were also given food, ration, special care for lactating mothers and expecting ladies, surgeries and immunisation against Covid-19.