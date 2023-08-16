Home / World News / First cargo ship in Black Sea an 'important step': Ukraine's Zelensky

First cargo ship in Black Sea an 'important step': Ukraine's Zelensky

AFP |
Aug 16, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Ukraine has just made an important step toward restoring the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, says Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Wednesday the departure of the first cargo ship to use a new Black Sea lane, after Moscow exited a deal protecting Ukrainian grain exports from its southern ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)
"Ukraine has just made an important step toward restoring the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. The first civilian vessel has passed through Ukraine's new humanitarian corridor, departing from the port of Odesa," despite warnings from Moscow that its navy could target vessels, Zelensky said on social media.

