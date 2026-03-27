First deals, then diplomacy: Inside Pakistan's return to relevance amid West Asia conflict
Pakistan's rise as a key diplomatic player in the Iran war is due to strategic business deals and outreach to the Trump administration.
Pakistan's sudden re-emergence as a key diplomatic player in the Iran war did not happen overnight. It was the result of a calculated, multi-layered strategy that blended business deals, strategic engagement and outreach to the inner circle of Donald Trump.
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Here's a breakdown of how Islamabad moved from the margins to the centre of high-stakes negotiations in the US-Israel-Iran war.
1. A transactional opening: Real estate and deal-making diplomacy
According to a New York Times report, the turning point came through an unlikely channel - real estate.
At a “Board of Peace” meeting in Washington, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff unveiled a partnership involving the redevelopment of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, a property owned by Pakistan.
This was not just a commercial agreement. It signalled alignment with the Trump administration's transactional style of diplomacy - where economic deals often precede political cooperation.
- The deal positioned Pakistan as a willing economic partner
- It created direct engagement with key Trump allies
- It offered Islamabad renewed visibility in Washington
In short, Pakistan spoke the language the administration preferred: deals first, diplomacy next.
2. Courting Trump's inner circle
Pakistan didn’t stop at one agreement. It launched what the NYT report describes as a broader “charm campaign.”
Key moves included:
- Hiring lobbyists linked to Trump’s network
- Engaging with business ventures tied to Trump allies
- Building ties with figures like Jared Kushner and Witkoff
- Even nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize
This approach helped Pakistan bypass traditional bureaucratic channels and directly access decision-makers who shape US foreign policy in the current administration.
3. Aligning with US strategic interests
Pakistan also strengthened its case by aligning with American priorities:
- It cooperated on counterterrorism, including arresting a senior Islamic State figure
- It secured US investment in a major mining project
- It maintained a posture supportive of US geopolitical goals
As one analyst quoted in the NYT report noted, Pakistan’s establishment has historically tried to align closely with US interests - and under Trump, that alignment took a more transactional, deal-driven form.
4. From irrelevance to relevance
Just a year earlier, Pakistan had been largely sidelined in Washington. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan had reduced its strategic importance.
The Trump administration’s return created an opening:
- A new foreign policy style that valued personal relationships and deals
- New power brokers outside traditional diplomacy
- A willingness to re-engage partners who could deliver
Pakistan seized that moment to reset ties.
Also read: On Pakistan's request, Israel removes Iran FM Araghchi, parliament speaker Ghalibaf from hit list
5. Strategic geography meets opportunity
Pakistan’s location proved crucial once the Iran conflict escalated.
- It shares a 565-mile border with Iran
- Instability in Iran directly affects Pakistan’s internal security and economy
- It has channels of communication with Tehran
This made Pakistan a natural intermediary when backchannel communication became necessary.
6. Becoming the messenger
With its improved standing in Washington and geographic relevance, Pakistan stepped into a key role:
- It relayed Trump’s 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran
- It facilitated indirect exchanges between Washington and Tehran
- It offered to host peace talks
Pakistan is now effectively acting as a diplomatic bridge - even as Iran publicly denies direct negotiations with the US.
7. What Pakistan gains
Pakistan’s mediation role is not purely altruistic. It serves multiple interests:
- Economic stability: Avoid prolonged disruption from the Iran conflict
- Regional influence: Elevate its status as a diplomatic power
- Strategic positioning: Counterbalance rivals like India
- Global relevance: Reinsert itself into major international negotiations
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