First deals, then diplomacy: Inside Pakistan's return to relevance amid West Asia conflict

Pakistan's sudden re-emergence as a key diplomatic player in the Iran war did not happen overnight. It was the result of a calculated, multi-layered strategy that blended business deals, strategic engagement and outreach to the inner circle of Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump looks at Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaking following the official signing of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. (Reuters File)

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Here's a breakdown of how Islamabad moved from the margins to the centre of high-stakes negotiations in the US-Israel-Iran war.

1. A transactional opening: Real estate and deal-making diplomacy According to a New York Times report, the turning point came through an unlikely channel - real estate.

At a “Board of Peace” meeting in Washington, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff unveiled a partnership involving the redevelopment of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, a property owned by Pakistan.

This was not just a commercial agreement. It signalled alignment with the Trump administration's transactional style of diplomacy - where economic deals often precede political cooperation.

The deal positioned Pakistan as a willing economic partner

It created direct engagement with key Trump allies

It offered Islamabad renewed visibility in Washington In short, Pakistan spoke the language the administration preferred: deals first, diplomacy next.

2. Courting Trump's inner circle Pakistan didn’t stop at one agreement. It launched what the NYT report describes as a broader “charm campaign.”

Key moves included:

Hiring lobbyists linked to Trump’s network

Engaging with business ventures tied to Trump allies

Building ties with figures like Jared Kushner and Witkoff

Even nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize This approach helped Pakistan bypass traditional bureaucratic channels and directly access decision-makers who shape US foreign policy in the current administration.

3. Aligning with US strategic interests Pakistan also strengthened its case by aligning with American priorities:

It cooperated on counterterrorism, including arresting a senior Islamic State figure

It secured US investment in a major mining project

It maintained a posture supportive of US geopolitical goals As one analyst quoted in the NYT report noted, Pakistan’s establishment has historically tried to align closely with US interests - and under Trump, that alignment took a more transactional, deal-driven form.

4. From irrelevance to relevance Just a year earlier, Pakistan had been largely sidelined in Washington. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan had reduced its strategic importance.

The Trump administration’s return created an opening:

A new foreign policy style that valued personal relationships and deals

New power brokers outside traditional diplomacy

A willingness to re-engage partners who could deliver Pakistan seized that moment to reset ties.

Also read: On Pakistan's request, Israel removes Iran FM Araghchi, parliament speaker Ghalibaf from hit list

5. Strategic geography meets opportunity Pakistan’s location proved crucial once the Iran conflict escalated.

It shares a 565-mile border with Iran

Instability in Iran directly affects Pakistan’s internal security and economy

It has channels of communication with Tehran This made Pakistan a natural intermediary when backchannel communication became necessary.

6. Becoming the messenger With its improved standing in Washington and geographic relevance, Pakistan stepped into a key role:

It relayed Trump’s 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran

It facilitated indirect exchanges between Washington and Tehran

It offered to host peace talks Pakistan is now effectively acting as a diplomatic bridge - even as Iran publicly denies direct negotiations with the US.

7. What Pakistan gains Pakistan’s mediation role is not purely altruistic. It serves multiple interests: