‘Her fiancé literally saw her swept away’: New York, Vermont submerged

Torrential rainfall triggered flash floods in the US northeast washing out roadways, overwhelming rivers and prompting 50 swift boat rescues, officials said. More than 13 million Americans were under flood watches and warnings which included areas from eastern New York state to Boston and western Maine to the northeast, the National Weather Service said in its forecast.

Flooding surrounds a parking lot, in Highland Falls, Orange County, New York.(Reuters)

AccuWeather estimated damages and economic loss at $3 billion to $5 billion, preliminarily, news agency Reuters reported as more than 1,000 flights to and from airports across the region were delayed or canceled due to the rains. Amtrak suspended passenger train service between the state capital Albany and New York City after flooding damaged tracks. New York and Vermont were the hardest hit states with more rain expected overnight, creating further flood hazards, National Weather Service said.

Which is the situation in Vermont?

In Vermont, the flooding is the worst since Hurricane Irene reached the state as a tropical storm in 2011.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck" event, Vermont governor Phil Scott said as parts of the US state have already received between 7 and 8 inches of rain. Streets looked like raging rivers in videos shared widely on social media as almost 50 isolated people were rescued by swift boat, Mark Bosma, spokesperson for Vermont Emergency Management said. Officials expected rivers to flood overnight.

"We really want people to be hyper vigilant and monitoring the weather and don't wait too long to get higher ground," Mark Bosma said.

“A bridge washed out, and that was the only way in or out. The call for help went out at 4 a.m., and they set up a swift-boat rescue. Everyone is safe this morning,” the spokesperson added.

What is the situation in New York?

In New York, more than 8 inches of rain has been registered. The weather claimed the life of a woman who was swept away by floodwaters as she tried to leave her home with her dog, officials said.

"Her fiancé literally saw her swept away," New York governor Kathy Hochul said. Video and photos shared on social media showed washed-out roadways and raging floodwaters reaching houses.

"Oh my God. It's up to my knees," a resident said in a video showing floodwaters rushing past her in Orange County.

