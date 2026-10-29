Flavio Bolsonaro claims he is the ‘elected president’ of Brazil after arriving in US; vows to lead opposition from abroad

Brazilian right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro issued a statement after arriving in Florida Wednesday saying that he is the “elected president” of Brazil. The 45-year-old, who lost to incumbent Lula da Silva in Brazil's presidential elections on October 25, added that he will continue to lead the opposition in the country from the US.

Flavio Bolsonaro arrives in the US after fleeing Brazil. (AFP)

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"I am the elected president, and the criminals who stole Brazil's election are part of a criminal organization that has established a tyranny," Bolsonaro said on X. "I will lead the opposition from here."

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Bolsonaro lost in the elections to Lula da Silva by over 4 million votes. He has continued to question the legitimacy of the elections after Brazil's Supreme Court extended voting by two hours following complaints by Lula's campaign that voters could not reach the polling booths due to problems with public transport.

Deep Dive Why does Flávio Bolsonaro call himself Brazil’s “true president”? Bolsonaro lost the presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by more than 4 million votes but has continued to question the result’s legitimacy. He cited a two-hour voting extension made after complaints about public transport problems. How did Flávio Bolsonaro travel from Brazil to the United States? Reports say Bolsonaro and his family crossed from Brazil into Argentina, then flew to Ecuador before reaching Miami, Florida. They travelled on a private charter flight after crossing into Argentina. What does Flávio Bolsonaro plan to do from the United States? He said he would lead Brazil’s opposition from the United States. He made the statement after arriving in Florida.

After the election results, the Brazilian Supreme Court asked Flavio Bolsonaro to surrender his passports in relation to an alleged money laundering investigation. A day after, Bolsonaro and his family secretly left for the US and landed Wednesday morning at the Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Miami. AFP reported that the plane arrived in Miami after brief stops at Argentina and Ecuador.

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{{^usCountry}} The US said that Bolsonaro and his family will be granted political asylum in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US said that Bolsonaro and his family will be granted political asylum in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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This story is being updated.