'Looks corrupt, so terrible': Trump says Brazil election looked ‘rigged’ after Lula's big win
On being asked if he would “do something about the election,” Donald Trump responded, “I am not running Brazil, I’m running the USA.”
President Donald Trump said on Monday, October 26, that Brazil’s presidential election looked like it was “rigged,” without citing evidence. Leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the election.
“It looked like another rigged election, frankly,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “I didn’t take sides, but it was a terrible look for the world. Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked really bad to me.”
On being asked if he would “do something about the election,” Trump responded, “I am not running Brazil, I’m running the USA.”
Trump never endorsed a candidate
Deep Dive
Lula da Silva won a fourth term in office in a comeback over his right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro. While Trump never explicitly endorsed a candidate, he did embrace Bolsonaro at times, as did the broader MAGA movement, per Politico.
Trump publicly promoted his father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
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“I didn’t take sides, I didn’t endorse anybody or anything, but I watched the election and it looks so corrupt. So terrible,” Trump said of the election, per ANI.
Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has refused to concede and called for the results to be annulled.
A Brazilian official said that they were confident that the United States would eventually recognize Lula’s victory. They noted that the voting numbers were hard to dispute.
The official added, according to Politico, “So what if Trump doesn’t recognize? At the most, we can break diplomatic ties, to the benefit of China, but the U.S. will not invade Brazil to impose a puppet government. We are not a Venezuela. Our government will stand.”
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Lula, in the past, defied Trump on issues such as tariffs. His win sparked backlash from some Trump supporters, including Steve Bannon, who called on the US President and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to cut off diplomatic relations, and “shut down everything with Brazil.”
Meanwhile, Lula vowed that dictatorship and fascism will never return to Brazil after his victory.
“This is God’s work – and it’s thanks to all of you,” Lula told supporters who had gathered in central São Paulo in the early hours of Monday to celebrate his comeback, per The Guardian.
“Today is a historic day,” Lula declared. “Democracy always, dictatorship never again. Democracy always, fascism never again.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More