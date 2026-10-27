'Looks corrupt, so terrible': Trump says Brazil election looked ‘rigged’ after Lula's big win

President Donald Trump said on Monday, October 26, that Brazil’s presidential election looked like it was “rigged,” without citing evidence. Leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the election. Trump says Brazil presidential election looked ‘rigged' (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) “It looked like another rigged election, frankly,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “I didn’t take sides, but it was a terrible look for the world. Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked really bad to me.” On being asked if he would “do something about the election,” Trump responded, “I am not running Brazil, I’m running the USA.” Trump never endorsed a candidate

Deep Dive Why did Trump say Brazil’s presidential election looked rigged? Who won Brazil’s presidential election, and what was the vote margin? Why did Flávio Bolsonaro seek to annul Brazil’s election?

Lula da Silva won a fourth term in office in a comeback over his right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro. While Trump never explicitly endorsed a candidate, he did embrace Bolsonaro at times, as did the broader MAGA movement, per Politico. Trump publicly promoted his father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Also Read | Trump ally defeated in Brazil? Lula celebrates fourth-term victory with blistering attack on rivals “I didn’t take sides, I didn’t endorse anybody or anything, but I watched the election and it looks so corrupt. So terrible,” Trump said of the election, per ANI.