Florida Steakhouse chain is first in the United States to sell 'vegan steak': Report

Amid growing support and popularity for Vegetarian and vegan diet, a steakhouse chain in Florida is selling plant-based steak. Charley’s Steak House in Orlando boasts of being the first such steakhouse chain in the United States, according to a report by the New York Post. Vegan steak(Chunk Foods)

The plant-based steak has been named F U Filet Mignon and it sells for $69 (in the mid-range of the chain’s meat prices).

“Freaking unbelievable plant-based by Chunk,” reads the description on the online menu.

Chunk Foods is a food tech startup which aims to “to make delicious, nutritious, plant-based whole cuts that are kind to the environment, and accessible to all.” Well-known Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. partially funds the startup.

“Chunk is listed on the same menu as other premium cuts of beef thanks to its exquisite culinary performance, great taste and texture, clean ingredient list, and impressive nutritional profile,” Chunk founder and CEO Amos Golan told Veg News.

Notably, during a blind taste test of Chunk's product, team at Charley’s Steak House couldn't detect the difference between the real beef meat and the vegan option. The team's search for something to serve vegan and vegetarian guests who join their carnivore friends, thus ended.

“It fooled us,” Seth Miller — vice president and COO of Talk of the Town Restaurant Group, which runs Charley’s — told Fast Company.

ALSO READ| Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic's father reveals the cause of son's death who went missing in New York

According to the report, Chunk avoids additives in its plant-based options and uses only few ingredients including fermented soy and wheat, beet juice, coconut oil, fortified iron, and B12. A 6-ounce version of the steak contains 40 grams of protein and no cholesterol.

“While the technology is rooted in classic fermentation methods, the end product leverages years of science and technology,” Golan explained to Fast Company.

“One of the biggest challenges in the industry is mimicking the texture, color, and taste of traditional meat, along with controlling the direction and thickness of the fibers and the juiciness of the cut.”