Flu surge in England forces hospitals to impose visitor restrictions

As the number of flu patients in England continues to rise, several hospitals across the country have imposed visitor restrictions to safeguard vulnerable patients. Among the trusts affected are Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust. Figures from NHS England showed an average of 4,469 flu patients were in beds in England each day last week (PA/Jeff Moore/representative)

These changes follow alarming figures from NHS England, which reported an average of 4,469 flu patients in beds each day last week, including 211 in critical care. This figure represents more than a fourfold increase compared to December 1, when the number stood at 1,098.

In response, the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which operates both the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury, has introduced stricter visitor policies. The trust is limiting visitors due to the surge in flu, Covid-19, and other winter illnesses.

Additionally, patients, visitors, and staff are being asked to wear masks at all times within the hospitals. Exceptions to the visitor restrictions include critical patients, those at the end of life, individuals who have been given a life-limiting or palliative diagnosis, and those requiring support with communication, dietary, or mental health needs. Birthing partners, parents, carers of children, and children under 16, accompanied by an adult visitor, are also allowed. Specific guidance for maternity services has been issued separately.

Paula Gardner, interim chief nursing officer at the trust, explained, “Due to the rising numbers of flu, Covid-19, and other winter illnesses, we have made the difficult decision to reduce visiting to essential visitors only, including for critical patients, birthing partners, and other select groups. This will protect our most vulnerable patients and reduce the rising spread of infections.” She emphasized the importance of following infection control measures, including mask-wearing and hand hygiene, and encouraged eligible individuals to get their winter vaccinations to further reduce the risk of illness.

Meanwhile, Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust has restricted visitor access in certain wards and departments, urging visitors to check with ward staff before coming. At Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, visiting is prohibited in the emergency department and the acute medical unit, except for patients receiving end-of-life care.

At Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, additional restrictions have been put in place in response to a rise in cases of norovirus, flu, RSV, and Covid-19. Visiting hours for adult inpatient areas have been reduced to between 3pm and 6pm, with a maximum of one visitor at a time allowed per patient.

Visitors must be over 12 years old and wear a mask in clinical areas. While restrictions are also in place for paediatric wards, additional visiting may be permitted on compassionate grounds if arranged with ward staff.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has also limited visiting access, allowing only one visitor per patient in the emergency department to help curb the spread of flu. The trust has warned that further restrictions may be imposed on wards due to outbreaks of flu, Covid-19, and RSV, and advises prospective visitors to check with individual wards for updates.