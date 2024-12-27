Woman's body found after house fire in England's Norwich, investigation underway

The body of a woman has been discovered following a house fire in Norwich, Norfolk Constabulary confirmed. Emergency services were called to the scene on Carterford Drive at 4:22 a.m. on Thursday after reports of the blaze at a residential property. Police arrived to find the woman's body inside the house. Norfolk Constabulary announced that a woman's corpse was found after a home fire in Norwich. At 4:22 a.m. on Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the Carterford Drive location following reports of a residential property fire. (PA/representational)

Her next of kin have been notified, though her age has not been disclosed by authorities. Norfolk Constabulary also confirmed that the fire has now been extinguished.

In a statement on social media, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service expressed condolences for the victim's family and friends, thanking their own staff and emergency services colleagues for their efforts during the challenging incident. Fire crews from multiple stations, including Earlham, Wroxham, Aylsham, Hethersett, Acle, Long Stratton, Wymondham, Sprowston, Stalham, and Great Yarmouth, were involved in the response. The Urban Search and Rescue team from Dereham also assisted, according to a Facebook post by the fire service.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and a cordon will remain in place at the scene for the time being, police said.