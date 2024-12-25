UK reacts to Punjab Police claims on British soldier’s terror activities

The UK has reportedly denied Punjab Police’s findings about the involvement of a British Army soldier, Jagjeet Singh, in terrorist activities in India. The dossier said Jagjeet Singh moved to Britain in 2010 on a student visa and has been involved in efforts to revive militancy in Punjab ever since he landed abroad.

The UK ministry of defence on Tuesday said no one by that name was serving in the British Army, while even as Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav backed the investigation and said the matter will be taken up with the British authorities “through proper channels”, The Indian Express reported.

According to the police dossier, accessed by HT, Jagjeet Singh and his associates were planning to target heads of religious sects to vitiate communal harmony in the state by recruiting youth from Punjab in lieu of money and migration abroad. A case under UAPA was lodged, and Jagjeet Singh was declared PO in the case.

His name again cropped up in November 2021 when two hand grenades and two pistols were recovered from an accused, namely Ranjit Singh of Sohal village in Tarn Taran. In this regard, a case under the Arms Act, Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act 2001 was registered at PS SSOC, Amritsar.

The DGP posted on social media that “serving British soldier” Jagjeet Singh, who used the pseudonym Fateh Singh Baaghi, handled a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KJF). Responding to a query from The Indian Express, the UK’s ministry of defence denied the charge.

“There is no one with either the name or pseudonym provided currently serving in the British Army. We have had no approach from Indian authorities about anyone in the Army being involved in the incident you reference in any way,” said Rhian Shillabeer, communications officer, directorate of defence communications, ministry of defence, Whitehall, London.

Referring to a photograph which Punjab Police released claiming it to be of Jagjeet Singh, Shillabeer, the newspaper reported, said it was that of a British Sikh soldier whose name doesn’t match with the name provided, even given variations in spelling.

“Any investigations into criminal or terrorist activity in India are a matter for the Indian civil and military authorities. Any enquiries should be addressed to them,” Shillabeer said.

When asked about denial of the UK Ministry of Defence, Punjab DGP Yadav told The Indian Express that he stood by the investigations conducted by his officers. “The information that we have put out has been gleaned through thorough investigation and interrogation of the accused who have been arrested for terrorist acts. We shall be taking up this matter with the British authorities through proper channels,” he said.

On Tuesday, police stuck to its claims. Along with a statement, they released another image, claiming it to be Jagjeet Singh’s latest photograph.

Police said there had been a series of terrorist attacks in Punjab using hand grenades and IEDs over the past three months, including those on police posts.

“These attacks were claimed by Ranjeet Singh Neeta, chief of banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and Fateh Singh Baaghi of the self-proclaimed ‘Surveillance and Reconnaissance Unit’ under KZF on social media posts,” the police statement said.

“Investigations into these KZF modules have led Punjab Police to a Sikh soldier of the British Army namely Jagjeet Singh (37), originally from village Mianpur, Tarn Taran. Jagjeet Singh is suspected to be using the pseudonym Fateh Singh Baaghi to conceal his real identity,” the statement said.

It said that Jagjeet Singh moved to the UK in 2010 on a student visa. After completing studies, he is believed to have joined the British Army in 2013.

“After moving to the UK, radical minded Jagjeet Singh developed links with banned terrorist groups namely Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and KZF. He formed a radical group namely Akaljot Khalistan Force (AKF) and was trying to revive terrorist activities in Punjab by recruiting new members in his group,” the statement said.

Police said that in 2011, it was learnt that Jagjeet Singh and his associates were planning to target heads of religious sects to vitiate communal harmony in Punjab. A case was registered under UAPA at a Jalandhar police station, and he was declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

“In November 2021, two hand grenades and two pistols were recovered from an arrested accused namely Ranjit Singh of village Sohal in Tarn Taran… Jagjeet Singh’s name had surfaced in this case too,” police stated.

However, it said, “It is yet to be ascertained from British authorities whether he is still in service or not.”