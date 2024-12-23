Punjab: Trio killed in police encounter belonged to marginal families

Three suspected Khalistani terrorists who were killed in an encounter with police in Pilibhit early on Monday belonged to poor families of villages situated near the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district. Three suspected Khalistani terrorists killed in an encounter with police in Pilibhit early on Monday. (HT File)

The three — Gurwinder Singh (25) of Bhaini Bania Mohalla, Virendra Singh alias Ravi (23) of Agwan and Jasan Preet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18) of Shur Khurd — were involved in the December 18 grenade attack on the police posts in Gurdaspur district.

Jashan Preet Singh got married just three months ago. “My son left the house seven days ago saying he wanted to earn a living by driving a commercial vehicle. After that we had no conversation with him as his mobile was switched off,” said his mother Paramjit Kaur.

“We cannot believe that he was involved in any criminal activity. He, like my other two sons, is illiterate. He cannot do anything wrong. The police are telling a lie,” she added.

Gurwinder Singh, originally belonged to Harimabad village and his family has been living at Kalanaur town in a rented house for the last three years. Owing to poverty, the family sold their house in the village and shifted to town. He was the lone progeny of his parents. “I have lost everything”, said his grieving mother, adding: “We have been searching for him for the last six days, but to no avail.”

“Today, the police informed us that my son has died in a shootout. We don’t know what happened to him. Before leaving the house, he went to drop my son-in-law to Batala but did not return. My son-in-law told me that he was taken away by some youths, one belonging to Agwan village. My son was never in a bad company,” she said.

His father Gurdev Singh, who is a labourer, said: “After clearing Class 12, my son had no work.” The family said a case was registered against him some time ago in connection with the death of a youth who drowned in a canal. “My son was among seven youths who went to take a bath in the canal. Of them, one person drowned. A false case was registered against my son and he was out on bail,” he said.

Gate of the house of third deceased Virendra Singh was locked at village Agwan. By seeing the condition of the house, it appeared that the family’s financial condition was not good.

According to the villagers, Virendra rarely stayed at home and was a truck driver. An elderly man said: “His mother, brother and brother’s wife are not at home for the last two-three days. His father, an ex-armyman, had died. His uncle is also in the army.

Agwan is the native village of Satwant Singh, one of assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.