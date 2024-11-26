Menu Explore
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

PTI |
Nov 26, 2024 05:02 PM IST

FGN30: PAK-LD PROTEST

****Imran Khan's supporters reach heart of Islamabad, 6 security men killed in violence

Islamabad: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's supporters reached the heart of Pakistan's capital on Tuesday after removing barricades and battling police in clashes that killed six security personnel and injured dozens.****

FGN28: BANGLA-HINDU-LD LEADER

****Bangladeshi court denies bail to prominent Hindu leader arrested for 'sedition'

Dhaka: A Bangladeshi court on Tuesday denied bail to prominent Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, arrested on alleged "sedition" charges, and sent him to prison, amid protests by community members in the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.****

FGN15: US-ADANI-CASE

****'Charges against Adani in bribery case can be withdrawn if deemed unworthy after Trump takes over as President'

New York: There remains a possibility that the USD 265 million bribery case against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani can be withdrawn if the charges against him are deemed “unworthy or defective” after Donald Trump takes over as the US President, a prominent Indian-American attorney has said.****

FGN29: LANKA-DEBT RESTRUCTURING

****Sri Lankan govt ratifies debt restructuring agreement

Colombo: Sri Lanka's new government on Tuesday announced that it has ratified the agreement for debt restructuring – sealed in the previous regime – for USD 14.2 billion – compulsory to maintain debt sustainability by the IMF through an exchange of new bonds for the existing bonds.****

FGN21: CHINA-INDIA-MAHARAJA

****Tamil film Maharaja to be released in China on Friday; first Indian film to be screened after normalisation of ties

Beijing: Tamil suspense film Maharaja will be released in China on Friday becoming the first Indian cinema to be screened for Chinese audiences after the normalisation of ties between the two countries following last month’s agreement to resolve the standoff in Eastern Ladakh.****

FGN10: US-TRUMP-LD TARIFFS

****Trump to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has said he will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming from Canada and Mexico, and 10 per cent on Chinese goods to check the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the United States.****

FGN5: US-ADANI

****Adani indictment: US State Department declines comment on disruptions in Indian Parliament

Washington: The US State Department refused to comment on the disruptions in Indian Parliament over the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani in a US court on charges of bribery.****

FGN4: ISRAEL-MUSIC FESTIVAL

****Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia enthrals Israelis at International Oud Festival in Jerusalem

Jerusalem: Grammy award-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, a favourite among Israeli lovers of Indian music, left the audience spellbound with his soothing music at the 25th International Oud Festival here. The sold-out crowd expressed its appreciation with a standing ovation.****

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On