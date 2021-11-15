Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Former Pak CJI didn’t want Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to be free before 2018 polls'
world news

‘Former Pak CJI didn’t want Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to be free before 2018 polls'

The revelations about former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar were made by an ex-chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan in a notarised affidavit.
Nawaz Sharif (R), former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League, gestures to supporters as his daughter Maryam Nawaz looks on during the party's workers convention in Islamabad, on June 4, 2018.(REUTERS File Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar did not want former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to be freed on bail ahead of the country's generals elections in 2018.  The revelations were made by an ex-chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan in a notarised affidavit. 

Sharif and his daughter were convicted in a graft case before the elections scheduled on July 25, 2018. When their lawyers moved the higher court for suspension of the conviction, the case was adjourned till last week of July.

Rana M Shamim, the former chief judge of supreme appellate court of Gilgit Baltistan, said, “Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he (Saqib Nisar) became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea.” He said the directions were given to a judge of another court who was not named in the affidavit.

An article published in Pakistani daily The News International said Shamim gave his statement under oath before the oath commissioner on November 10, 2021. The notarised affidavit contained Shamim’s signature and an image of his national identity card (NIC).

RELATED STORIES

According to the article, the former chief justice has categorically denied the allegations and stated that he never issued any direction to any of his subordinates regarding judicial proceedings related to Sharif or anyone else.

Shamim said he was witness to the incident that happened at the guest house of Gilgit Baltistan court when Nisar came on a vacation with his family members. Shamim added that when he asked the former chief justice why he conveyed such a message to the other judge, he said, “Rana Sahib you will never understand. You must treat it as if you never heard anything”.

When he further said that Sharif had been falsely implicated, Nisar said, “Rana Sahib the chemistry of Punjab is different from Gilgit Baltistan.”
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nawaz sharif
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In show of strength, Taliban hold military parade with US-made weapons in Kabul

Australian kids aged 5-11 could get Covid vaccines in January

Volcano that wiped out entire town in Colombia is active again

Islamic State group claims killing of Afghan journalist: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP