Hours before arrest, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's claim: ‘For two reasons’

Hours before former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary forces from outside the Islamabad high court, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him. In a video statement, Khan claimed that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition and its alleged "handlers" were trying to arrest him to prevent him from campaigning for elections and from mobilising the masses if the government “refuse to obey the Supreme Court and violate Constitution” on holding elections. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures in a video statement, at an unknown location in Pakistan, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.(Twitter / Imran Khan)

"There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it," said former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan before his arrest.

He tweeted: “My reply to ISPR & attempts by PDM & their handlers to arrest me for two reasons: 1. To prevent me from campaigning bec InshaAllah when elections are announced I will be doing jalsas. 2. To prevent me from mobilising the masses for street movement in support of Constitution if PDM govt & their handlers refuse to obey the SC & violate Constitution on holding of elections (sic).”

Khan was arrested Tuesday during a court appearance in Islamabad for one of the dozens of cases pending since he was ousted from office last year. Local TV news channels showed chaotic scenes outside the court as hundreds of PTI supporters clashed with security officers.

"Imran Khan has been arrested in the Qadir Trust case," the official Islamabad police Twitter account said, referring to a graft case.

On late Monday, Pakistan's military warned him against making "baseless allegations" after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him. The rebuke late Monday underscored how far Khan's relations have deteriorated with the powerful military, which backed his rise to power in 2018 but withdrew its support ahead of a parliamentary vote of no confidence that ousted him last year.

