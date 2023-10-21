Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif lands in Pakistan after four years of exile in UK

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMallika Soni
Oct 21, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Pakistani television channels showed live images of Sharif's plane landing at the airport.

Three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif landed in the capital Islamabad ahead of national elections, local media reported, ending four years of self-imposed exile. Pakistani television channels showed live images of Sharif's plane landing at the airport.

Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, speaks during a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain.(Reuters)
Topics
dubai pml-n islamabad nawaz sharif
