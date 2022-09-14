‘Fortunate to share last 24 hours…’, says Queen's only daughter Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne on Tuesday in a statement said that she was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of her “dearest mother's life”. Often regarded as the hardest-working royal owing to her career as a horse-rider, Princess Anne accompanied the Queen's coffin on its journey through Scotland and back to London.

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” the Royal Family tweeted, quoting the Princess.

The Princess further added that she was “grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of the monarch".

On Sunday, Princess Anne travelled with the cortege on the six-hour drive from Balmoral to Edinburgh. Dressed in mourning black, she curtseyed as eight soldiers carried the monarch's casket into the Palace of Holyroodhouse. On Monday, she stood guard at the coffin alongside her siblings at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh and flew with the casket from the Scottish capital to London on Tuesday.

Princess Anne has supported over 300 charities, organisations, and military regiments. She also regularly tops the charts for conducting the most royal engagements.

Princess Anne's new role with the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II is not known yet - it may change depending on whether King Charles III pursues a slimmed-down monarchy, reported AFP.

(With inputs from AFP)

