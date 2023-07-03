Fourth of July celebrations: Rain and scattered thunderstorms expected in New York

Weather may play spoilsport to Fourth of July celebration plans in New York. As per a report by New York Post, rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected in the days leading to the celebrations.

Rainy weather is expected to continue in New York on Tuesday(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There will be multiple rounds of rain and scattered showers. Sometimes it’ll be heavy, sometimes it’ll be light. There really won’t be any trends to the storm,” said Fox Meteorologist Cody Braud.

The report says that scattered storms are predicted on Monday and dense, humid air will trouble the people until Wednesday. Rainy weather is expected to continue on Tuesday i.e, Fourth of July but rain might spare New Yorkers in the evening for them to enjoy the fireworks and celebrate.

“Much of the same is expected for Tuesday. Scattered showers, could be thunderstorms at times, could be heavy downpours at times. There’s really no way to predict when they’re going to pop up,” said Braud.

“They could last five minutes, they could last 30 minutes. At this time of the year, we get these pop-up showers,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| 4th July 2023 celebrations: Things to do in New York for a lifetime experience

Notably, people in New York celebrate the US Independence Day by partying, relishing sumptuous meals, engaging in fun activities and doing picnics with family and friends.

Braud has predicted that rain and scattered thunderstorms might give way to a window in the evening on Tuesday when there is no weather disruptions and people might get to see fireworks.

“Once we get to the actual nighttime hours, like for fireworks, it’ll be close. Some of our forecastings could change, but it looks like there may be a decent window where it’s not raining,” said Braud.