Fox News shocker: Tucker Carlson leaves network amid $787.5 million defamation lawsuit controversy

Fox News announced on Monday that Tucker Carlson, its most popular prime-time host, is leaving the network. Carlson had been with the network for over a decade, and in recent years, he had become the face of the network’s primetime lineup, garnering high ratings and attracting both praise and controversy.

The announcement of Carlson's departure comes as a surprise

Fox News announced on Monday that Tucker Carlson, its most popular prime-time host, is leaving the network.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The announcement of Carlson's departure came as a surprise to many of his colleagues at Fox News. The network's statement simply read: “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

The Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit is widely believed to be the reason

While the network did not provide a reason for Carlson’s departure, it is widely believed to be related to the recent defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News. The network settled the lawsuit for $787.5 million just days before the announcement of Carlson’s departure. Carlson's show had played a prominent role in spreading false claims about the 2020 election and was among the programs mentioned in Dominion's lawsuit.

Carlson's controversial comments often caused public outrage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Carlson had become a lightning rod for controversy during his time at Fox News, with his comments on race relations, L.G.B.T.Q. rights and other topics often cause public outrage. But he was also the most-watched host on the network and had built up a large and loyal fan base.

His departure leaves a major gap in Fox News’ primetime lineup, and the network has announced that it will be filling the 8 p.m. time slot with rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named. The show will be called “Fox News Tonight.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Tucker Carlson and whether he will resurface at another network or pursue other ventures. For Fox News, the departure of its most popular host comes at a time when the network is facing increased scrutiny and competition from newer, upstart conservative media outlets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON