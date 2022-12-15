Foxconn ends most ‘closed-loop’ Covid restrictions in China's IPhone city

Foxconn Technology Group, which assembles most iPhones for Apple Inc., is easing most of its anti-Covid restrictions at its factory in Zhengzhou, China, a significant step forward for the facility that had become a flashpoint in the country’s efforts to contain infections.

Foxconn — whose formal name is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. — said it is now ending its “point-to-point” system, in which it required employees to restrict their daily movements to between their dorms and the campus, according to a statement on its official WeChat account Wednesday night.

The company also reopened its on-campus cafeterias and will no longer provide three free meals per day, it said. The lack of access to cafeterias in what’s known as iPhone City had become a significant hurdle to keeping workers fed during the pandemic, sparking an exodus of thousands of employees.

Meal expenses will now be deducted from staff wages, the company said, adding that it will provide 15 yuan per day of subsidies from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31 to those who work regularly.

The company will continue to provide free meals to Covid patients who choose to stay at company-appointed accommodations, it added.

