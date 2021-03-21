Home / World News / France condemns Turkey's move to quit domestic violence convention
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday pulled Turkey out of the Council of Europe accord, known the Istanbul Convention, which pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:49 AM IST
France's foreign affairs ministry said on Saturday it deeply regretted Turkey's decision to quit an international accord on violence against women and that the move marked a new regression in terms of respect for human rights.

"This decision will primarily affect Turkish women, to whom France expresses all its solidarity," the French ministry said in a statement.

