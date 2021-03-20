IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Explained: The European treaty on violence against women which Erdogan quit
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters/ File photo)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Explained: The European treaty on violence against women which Erdogan quit

  • Critics of Erdogan’s decision have said that the withdrawal from the pact would not only reduce Turkey’s chances to join the European Union but would also increase violence against women in the country, as per a report in Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan pulled the country out of the Council of Europe convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, also known as the Istanbul convention on Saturday. The country did not provide any reason for the withdrawal, but last year officials in Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) said that the government had been considering pulling out of the accord. After the country's withdrawal, family, labour and social policies minister Zehra Zumrat said on Twitter, “The guarantee of women’s rights is the current regulations in our bylaws, primarily our Constitution. Our judicial system is dynamic and strong enough to implement new regulations as needed.”

What is the Istanbul convention?

The Istanbul convention is a human rights treaty which was opened for signature on May 11, 2011 in Istanbul, Turkey. The treaty, of which 44 countries and the European Union is a part, came into force on August 1, 2014. The convention, the first legally- binding instrument, creates a framework to combat violence against women which includes physical violence, psychological violence, stalking, sexual violence, forced marriage, female genital mutilation, forced abortion and sexual harassment as well.

What have Erdogan’s critics said?

The Opposition CHP party has criticised Erdogan for the move. Gokce Gokcen, deputy chairman of the CHP, tweeted that abandoning the treaty meant "keeping women second class citizens and letting them be killed."

Critics of Erdogan’s decision have said that the withdrawal from the pact would not only reduce Turkey’s chances to join the European Union but would also increase violence against women in the country, as per a report in Reuters. Turkey has remained a candidate to join the European Union since 2005. On the other hand, World Health Organisation's (WHO) data showed that 38 per cent of women in Turkey are subject to violence from a partner in their lifetime, Reuters added in its report.

Is Turkey the first country to take this step?

No, other countries have also taken similar steps with regards to the convention. In 2018, Bulgaria adopted a proposal to ratify the convention but was postponed after widespread backlash. In 2020, Slovakia rejected the convention and pulled out of it. In 2020, both Poland and Hungary also said that they would withdraw from the treaty.

(with agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recep tayyip erdogan
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
world news

UN says no international staff left in North Korea

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Despite claiming to be coronavirus free, North Korea has sealed off its borders as part of stringent anti-pandemic measures that also involved the departure of diplomats and foreign nationals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apple CEO Tim Cook.(Bloomberg)
Apple CEO Tim Cook.(Bloomberg)
world news

Apple’s Cook, other senior leaders to testify in Fortnite trial

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:39 AM IST
In addition to Cook and Federighi, App Store Vice President Matt Fischer, Apple’s former marketing chief and current Apple Fellow Phil Schiller may also testify, the company said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters/ File photo)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Explained: The European treaty on violence against women which Erdogan quit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Critics of Erdogan’s decision have said that the withdrawal from the pact would not only reduce Turkey’s chances to join the European Union but would also increase violence against women in the country, as per a report in Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R) address the media following the closed-door morning talks between the United States and China upon conclusion of their two-day meetings in Anchorage, Alaska on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP) (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R) address the media following the closed-door morning talks between the United States and China upon conclusion of their two-day meetings in Anchorage, Alaska on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP) (AFP)
world news

US is ‘fundamentally at odds’ with China, says top American diplomat

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Blinken warned the Chinese against betting against the US and Sullivan chided them for their lack of confidence in dealing with criticism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Because most of the victims were women of Asian descent, there's skepticism of that explanation and public clamoring for hate crime charges, especially among the Asian American community, which has faced rising numbers of attacks since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.(REUTERS)
Because most of the victims were women of Asian descent, there's skepticism of that explanation and public clamoring for hate crime charges, especially among the Asian American community, which has faced rising numbers of attacks since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.(REUTERS)
world news

Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police that the attacks Tuesday at two spas in Atlanta and another massage business near suburban Woodstock were not racially motivated and claimed to have a sex addiction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Other areas of collaboration include global trade, governance issues and the digital economy. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
Other areas of collaboration include global trade, governance issues and the digital economy. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

US, China should cooperate on supply chains: Ex-IMF official

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:28 AM IST
On monetary policy, it’s also very important for the two sides to work closely, he said, adding they should coordinate if any further stimulus package is planned since inflation is coming back faster and stronger than expected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a Mercosur trade bloc summit, in Bento Goncalves, Brazil.(Reuters)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a Mercosur trade bloc summit, in Bento Goncalves, Brazil.(Reuters)
world news

Critics of Brazil's president Bolsonaro being targeted by security law

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:22 AM IST
  • The national security law, which dates from 1983, near the end of the country's military dictatorship, makes it a crime to harm the heads of the three branches of government or expose them to danger. The vague measure has recently been used to detain or investigate Bolsonaro critics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk attends via video link a session at the China Development Forum held in Beijing, China March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Roxanne Liu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(REUTERS)
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk attends via video link a session at the China Development Forum held in Beijing, China March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Roxanne Liu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(REUTERS)
world news

Elon Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • "There's a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information," Musk said during a virtual discussion, asserting that Tesla would be shut down if its vehicles spied in China or anywhere else.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters cover behind a makeshift barricade facing police in Hlaing Township, Yangon, Myanmar.(Reuters)
Protesters cover behind a makeshift barricade facing police in Hlaing Township, Yangon, Myanmar.(Reuters)
world news

2 journalists detained as Myanmar junta clamps down on press

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:01 AM IST
  • Mizzima News reported that one of its former reporters, Than Htike Aung, and Aung Thura, a journalist from the BBC’s Burmese-language service, were detained by men who appeared to be plainclothes security agents outside a court in the capital of Naypyitaw.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden stumbles twice, falls while running up stairs of Air Force One.(Image via Twitter)
Biden stumbles twice, falls while running up stairs of Air Force One.(Image via Twitter)
world news

US President Biden stumbles thrice while trying to board Air Force One

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:00 AM IST
  • The 78-year-old commander in chief tripped twice before falling over the third time as he flew up the stairs of the idling aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, reported New York Post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The White House is seen at sunset in Washington, U.S. March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The White House is seen at sunset in Washington, U.S. March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

White House confirms firing of 5 employees based on marijuana use

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki posted a tweet confirming the five removals after the Daily Beast reported that dozens of staffers had been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flood water is seen flowing through the Parramatta wharf during the heavy rain in Sydney, amid mass evacuations being ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods across a region already soaked by an unusually wet summer. (AFP)
Flood water is seen flowing through the Parramatta wharf during the heavy rain in Sydney, amid mass evacuations being ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods across a region already soaked by an unusually wet summer. (AFP)
world news

Mass evacuations as rains cause record flooding in Australia

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state, and they expected many more to seek shelter as the rains move south down the coast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apple said it was disappointed with the ruling and would appeal.(Reuters)
Apple said it was disappointed with the ruling and would appeal.(Reuters)
world news

Apple told to pay $308.5 million for infringing DRM patent

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:23 AM IST
  • Personalized Media had sued claiming Apple infringed its patent with technology including FairPlay, which is used for the distribution of encrypted content from its iTunes, App Store and Apple Music applications.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab samples of people to for Covid-19 test at Civil Hospital Sector 45 in Chandigarh.(Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects swab samples of people to for Covid-19 test at Civil Hospital Sector 45 in Chandigarh.(Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
world news

Covid-19 LIVE: India reports 40,953 new cases, 188 deaths

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
world news

Modi and Austin discuss Indo-Pacific, defence ties

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:39 AM IST
  • He arrived in New Delhi hours after a meeting between the foreign ministers and NSAs of US and China in Alaska got off to a bumpy start, with testy exchanges between the two sides in full view of the media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP