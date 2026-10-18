'France is burning': US President Donald Trump blames 'immigration' for unrest in French cities

US President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed "immigration of people" for the widespread unrest in France as violent protests broke out in Paris, Nice, Marseille and other cities over rising inflation.

"Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late," the US President said on Truth Social. (File Photo/Reuter)

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The US president's comment came as the police in France reportedly arrested at least 1,800 people across the country after violent groups clashed with officers and looted shops during protests over rising living costs.

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Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said, "France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country."

Deep Dive Why did protests turn violent in France? The demonstrations were called over high inflation and the rising cost of living. In several cities, masked groups clashed with police, looted shops, set fires and attacked public buildings. What did Donald Trump say caused the unrest in France? Trump blamed immigration, saying that immigration from an “entirely different world” had shattered France. He urged the country to close its borders and take control. How did French authorities respond to the protests? Authorities arrested at least 1,800 people, and investigations were under way to identify those responsible for violence and looting. President Emmanuel Macron said offenders would be prosecuted and punished.

"Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late," the US President added.

Trump blames 'immigration' for unrest in French cities.

Also Read | Violent protests, town hall torched, looting and 1,800 arrests: What's happening in France

What's happening in France?

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{{^usCountry}} During the protests against high inflation and the cost of living, masked youths pillaged shops across Paris and several other cities, AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the protests against high inflation and the cost of living, masked youths pillaged shops across Paris and several other cities, AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities informed that masked groups on Saturday set fires and attacked public buildings, including city halls, in various cities, according to a report by the Associated Press.

In France's Limoges, flames engulfed the 19th-century City Hall. Haute-Vienne prefect Maurice Barate reportedly told LCI television that the fire was deliberately set.

Also Read | From France to Italy: Looting, vandalism prevails across Europe as rising cost of living stirs unrest

France's President Macron to give address

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French President Emmanuel Macron was to give a televised address at 1800 GMT on Sunday, AFP reported, citing his office. The broadcast was to take place after a meeting between Macron and various ministers, the Elysee said.

Meanwhile, Macron will hold an emergency meeting with government officials on Sunday afternoon, before addressing the nation, AP reported.

"No room for violence in our Republic. Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished," the French President said in an X post on Saturday.

"To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation. We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so," he added.

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"The right to protest is a fundamental right. Deliberately and collectively sowing disorder through violence is not," France's interior minister Laurent Nuñez wrote on X.

Also Read | Trump mocks protests as violence, clashes hit French cities: ‘France seems to be good for revolutions’

Trump blames France unrest on migration

Earlier, Trump had blamed France's student protests on migration.

"What's happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration," Trump had said in a post on his Truth Social.

His comments came as the students in France blocked the entrances to hundreds of high schools since late September to demand better conditions.

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(with inputs from agencies)