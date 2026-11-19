France has increased its alert level for bird flu to the maximum after a seasonal spread of the disease was observed in wild birds in Europe, the government said on Thursday in its official journal.
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The measure, which will take effect on Friday, will involve restrictions such as confining poultry flocks.
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