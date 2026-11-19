France has increased its alert level for bird flu to the maximum after a seasonal spread of the disease was observed in wild birds in Europe, the government said on Thursday in its official journal.

France has increased its alert level for bird flu to the maximum. (PTI/ Representational)

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The measure, which will take effect on Friday, will involve restrictions such as confining poultry flocks.