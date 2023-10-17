France' Palace of Versailles evacuated after new bomb threat

France's Palace of Versailles is evacuating its visitors for security reasons and will be closed on Tuesday, the Chateau de Versailles said on social network X.

The Palace of Versailles(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BFM TV, citing police sources, said a bomb squad was on its way to the site.

On Oct. 14, one day after a teacher was killed in an Islamist attack, bomb alerts - which proved to be false - forced the evacuation of the Louvre museum, the Palace of Versailles and Paris' Gare de Lyon train station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON