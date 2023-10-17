France' Palace of Versailles evacuated after new bomb threat

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Oct 17, 2023 05:02 PM IST

BFM TV, citing police sources, said a bomb squad was on its way to the site.

France's Palace of Versailles is evacuating its visitors for security reasons and will be closed on Tuesday, the Chateau de Versailles said on social network X.

The Palace of Versailles(AFP)

On Oct. 14, one day after a teacher was killed in an Islamist attack, bomb alerts - which proved to be false - forced the evacuation of the Louvre museum, the Palace of Versailles and Paris' Gare de Lyon train station.

