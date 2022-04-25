France's Macron's easy win despite challenges: 5 points on the centrist leader
- Macron defeated his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen for the second time Sunday, becoming the first French president in 20 years to earn a second term.
Over the five-year course as France's president, Emmanuel Macron is said to have gone from a young novice to a world leader and weighty decision-maker in the European Union. The 44-year-old, who is the youngest French president to date, has shown constant diplomatic activism, especially in Ukraine's war with Russia, earning the confidence of not just his country but also international leaders for a second term.
Macron's rise to the presidential seat was led by a series of political surprises — including a corruption scandal involving a key rival. In 2017, he beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in their runoff that year on promises to free up France’s economy to boost job creation and attract foreign investment. He beat her again Sunday, but the race was closer this time.
Here are 5 things to know about French president Emmanuel Macron:
1. Emmanuel Macron has won a second term, the first French president to do so in 20 years . Opinion polls revealed many French people praise his presidential stature and consider him up to the job to face major global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.
2. Macron has been deeply involved in efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. The outspoken 44-year-old centrist, with his non-stop diplomatic activism, doesn’t always get his way but has earned his place on the international scene, highlights a report by news agency AP.
3. A strong advocate of entrepreneurial spirit, he eased France's rules to hire and fire workers and made it harder to get unemployment benefits. Critics have accused him of destroying worker protections. However, during the pandemic he acknowledged the crucial role of the state in supporting the economy, spending massively and vowing to support employees and business via public aid “whatever it costs.”
4. At home, Macron managed to regain some popularity after the “yellow vest” protests against social injustice sent his approval to record lows in 2018. During the time, however, he was dubbed “president of the rich” as critics denounced his perceived authoritarian attitude, holding him responsible for violent incidents involving police. He is also perceived as arrogant and out of touch with ordinary people.
5. Macron studied at France’s elite school Ecole Nationale d’Administration, and he was a senior civil servant, then a banker at Rothschild for a few years. He emerged onto the political scene from that backstage role when he served as economy minister in Hollande’s government from 2014 to 2016. The job of president is his first elected office, though he came with a strong pedigree.
Putin eyes grabbing maximum Ukraine land after losing interest in talks: Report
Russian president Vladimir Putin has lost interest in diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war and seems to now be set on seizing as much territory as possible, news website Financial Times reported. “Putin sincerely believes in the nonsense he hears on [Russian] television and he wants to win big,” a person briefed on the talks Putin had with his officials, told the website. The fighting between the two forces has entered the third month.
Police use tear gas against radicals protesting in Paris after election
Clashes between radicals and law enforcement officers erupted in Paris after the announcement of preliminary presidential election results, with police having used tear gas against the demonstrators, a Sputnik correspondent reports. The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday. According to a Sputnik correspondent, young people started gathering in the Place de la Republique in the French capital after the preliminary results were announced. Slogans were heard both against Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.
France's Le Pen vows to fight on after Macron wins: A look at her campaign
Marine Le Pen - unbowed bLe Pen'ser third failed bid for the presidency - on Sunday promised her supporters that she will keep up the fight in the June parliamentary elections. "I will continue the fight for France and the French people," Le Pen said in a defiant speech. Here's what Le Pen stood for in her presidential campaign 1.
Myanmar's Suu Kyi awaits verdict in first corruption case
Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces a possible 15 years in prison on Monday, when a court in the military-ruled country is scheduled to deliver a verdict in the first of multiple corruption cases against her. Suu Kyi, 76, is being held in an undisclosed location, without visitors. The military has restricted information about her trial and imposed a gag order on her lawyers. The international community calls the trial a farce.
Japanese drug maker says Covid-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus
An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday. The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus", Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug. Shionogi's shares have been on a rollercoaster on speculation about success of the treatment.
