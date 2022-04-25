France's Le Pen vows to fight on after Macron wins: A look at her campaign
Marine Le Pen - unbowed by her third failed bid for the presidency - on Sunday promised her supporters that she will keep up the fight in the June parliamentary elections. "I will continue the fight for France and the French people," Le Pen said in a defiant speech. She called her result “a shining victory,” saying that “in this defeat, I can't help but feel a form of hope.”
"I fear the next five years will not break with the contempt and the brutal policies of the last five years and Emmanuel Macron will do nothing to repair the divisions in our country," the 53-year-old was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.
Here’s what Le Pen stood for in her presidential campaign
1. In her latest attempt to win the presidency, Le Pen tapped into anger across the country over the rising cost of living, the decline of many rural communities and what was called general disenchantment with Macron.
2. During her campaign, Le Pen pledged to dilute French ties with the 27-nation EU, NATO and Germany, according to an AP report, and the moves that would have shaken Europe’s security architecture as the continent deals with its worst conflict since World War II.
3. Le Pen also spoke against the EU sanctions on the Russian energy supplies and expressed worries about the impact on French living standards from these sanctions. During her campaign, she also faced heat for her ‘closeness with the Kremlin.’
4. Le Pen also confirmed her plans to ban the Muslim headscarf in public spaces - a "uniform imposed by Islamists", as she called it during her campaign as per news agency AFP. In a live head-to-head debate with Macron on Wednesday, Le Pen said, "I think we need to introduce a law against Islamist ideology. I'm not fighting against a religion, I'm not against Islam, which is a religion that has a place (in France)."
5. Le Pen also spoke of her ‘national preference’ plan where French workers would be prioritised over foreigners in jobs. She also stood for exclusion of non-citizens from social benefits.
Whether Le Pen is able to hang on until the next presidential vote in 2027 is unclear, but in an interview with Reuters in March she refused to rule out a fourth run at the Elysee Palace.
(With inputs from Reuters, AP)
-
Putin eyes grabbing maximum Ukraine land after losing interest in talks: Report
Russian president Vladimir Putin has lost interest in diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war and seems to now be set on seizing as much territory as possible, news website Financial Times reported. “Putin sincerely believes in the nonsense he hears on [Russian] television and he wants to win big,” a person briefed on the talks Putin had with his officials, told the website. The fighting between the two forces has entered the third month.
-
Police use tear gas against radicals protesting in Paris after election
Clashes between radicals and law enforcement officers erupted in Paris after the announcement of preliminary presidential election results, with police having used tear gas against the demonstrators, a Sputnik correspondent reports. The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday. According to a Sputnik correspondent, young people started gathering in the Place de la Republique in the French capital after the preliminary results were announced. Slogans were heard both against Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.
-
France's Macron's easy win despite challenges: 5 points on the centrist leader
Over the course five-year course as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player and weighty decision-maker in the European Union. In 2017, He beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in their runoff that year on promises to free up France's economy to boost job creation and attract foreign investment. He beat her again Sunday, but the race was closer this time.
-
Myanmar's Suu Kyi awaits verdict in first corruption case
Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces a possible 15 years in prison on Monday, when a court in the military-ruled country is scheduled to deliver a verdict in the first of multiple corruption cases against her. Suu Kyi, 76, is being held in an undisclosed location, without visitors. The military has restricted information about her trial and imposed a gag order on her lawyers. The international community calls the trial a farce.
-
Japanese drug maker says Covid-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus
An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday. The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus", Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug. Shionogi's shares have been on a rollercoaster on speculation about success of the treatment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics