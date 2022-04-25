For Macron, congratulatory messages from across Europe, Biden, and Zelensky
In what is being viewed as a relief for France’s allies and the US-led defence alliance NATO, Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected for a second term as the country’s president and soon after his return to the top post became clear as votes were counted on Sunday, congratulatory messages started pouring in from the leaders across the world. US president Joe Biden, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK prime minister Boris Johnson and several other global leaders tweeted out messages for Macron.
Biden, in his Twitter post, listed out immediate and long-term expectations for Macron’s second term. “Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change.”
At a time when Ukraine is fighting the Russian aggression, Zelensky called the French leader, 44, “a true friend of Ukraine”. “Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron, a true friend of Ukraine, for his re-election! I wish him further success for the good of the people of France . I appreciate his support and I am convinced that we are moving forward together towards new common victories. Towards a strong and united Europe!”
Macron’s opponent Le Pen was said to be an open admirer of Russian president Vladimir Putin until his invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. Further, while Marcon has strongly backed the European Union sanctions against Russia, Le Pen has reportedly expressed worries about the impact on French living standards from these sanctions on several occasions.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared a photo with Macron on Twitter and said, "I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation."
UK’s Johnson called France “one of the closest and most important allies”. "Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world," Johnson tweeted.
European Council president Charles Michel also congratulated Macron on his victory against the far-right candidate Lee Pen and said, "We can count on France for five more years." Le Pen in the past had spoken about her ambitions for a Britain-like “Frexit” of France from the EU, Reuters reported.
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said he was "looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France -- from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class".
Spain prime minister Pedro Sanchez said that the citizens have chosen a France committed to a "free, strong and fair EU".
French president Emmanuel Macron comfortably won a second term Sunday, triggering relief among allies that the nuclear-armed power won't abruptly shift course in the midst of the war in Ukraine from European Union and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia's military expansionism, news agency AP reported.
A second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe from the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm, Macron's presidential runoff challenger who quickly conceded defeat but still scored her best-ever electoral showing, the report highlighted.
Macron won with 58.5% of the vote to Le Pen's 41.5% — significantly closer than when they first faced off in 2017. Macron is the first French president in 20 years to win reelection, since incumbent Jacques Chirac trounced Le Pen’s father in 2002.
(With inputs from AP, Reuters)
