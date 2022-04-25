On French polls evening, Paris officers shoot, kill 2 in car, trying to hit them
- The vehicle was driving against the flow of traffic on the Pont Neuf when it sped towards the officers, who opened fire, according to the same police source.
Police in central Paris shot dead two people on Sunday, firing on a car that was trying to hit them, a police source told AFP on the evening of the French election.
A security perimeter had been set up at the scene in the heart of the capital where a judge was expected to arrive.
France's police oversight body, the General Inspectorate of the National Police, is also expected to be deployed, as is typical following an officer's use of a firearm.
Top US officials Blinken, Austin meet Zelensky in Ukraine's Kyiv
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were in Kyiv late on Sunday night for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the highest-level U.S. visit to the war-torn country since Russia invaded. A Zelensky adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych said the talks would center on weapons supply and joint policies toward Russia. The U.S. Department of Defense declined to comment after the adviser spoke on Sunday. The Department of State didn't immediately return a request for comment.
Twitter reexamining Musk's takeover offer: report
Twitter is reconsidering Elon Musk's buyout proposal, with discussions between the two camps ongoing Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported, after the billionaire said Thursday he had secured the necessary funding. The Twitter board of directors had been opposed to the proposal, lining up a "poison pill" clause that would make it harder for Musk to acquire more than 15 percent of the company via the market. He currently owns 9.2 percent of shares.
Marine Le Pen, a fighter suffering another big defeat
Marine Le Pen, who on Sunday lost the second round of France's presidential election to Emmanuel Macron, had fought hard to make her far-right party electable but in the end failed by a wide margin to win over a majority of voters. Trailing by around 16 percentage points in the second-round runoff according to projections, Le Pen came far closer to power than any far-right leader in France's post-World War II history.
100 killed after blast at illegal Nigerian oil refinery
Charred bodies were left scattered among burnt palms, cars and vans on Sunday after a weekend explosion which killed more than 100 people at an illegal oil refining depot on the border of Nigeria's Rivers and Imo states. "There are so many people that died here. I'm pleading to the government to look into this," Uche Woke, a commercial bike rider, told Reuters at the scene of the blast on Saturday night.
France's Macron beats Le Pen to win second term
French polling agencies are projecting that centrist President Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and saw a surge in French support for extremist ideas. If the projections are borne out by official results, Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002.
