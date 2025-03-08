‘Free Palestine’: Barefoot man climbs Palace of Westminster with Palestinian flag

A tense situation unfolded in London when a man climbed the iconic Palace of Westminster, the UK parliament building while holding a Palestinian flag. Local media reported that he shouted, “Free Palestine.” A protester holding a Palestinian flag gestures from the side of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell "Big Ben", at the Palace of Westminster.(AFP)

Emergency services were called to the scene as the man perched several metres above the ground on the iconic Elizabeth Tower, home to Big Ben. He was seen standing barefoot on a ledge of the historic tower, Reuters reported.

Photos from the scene showed crowds of onlookers behind a police cordon, as nearby streets were closed for safety.

People gather in the street to support a protester holding a Palestinian flag who has climbed the side of the Elizabeth Tower.(AFP)

Soon after the incident was reported, people gathered in the street to support the protestor who climbed the side of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell “Big Ben.”

9 emergency service vehicles on site, traffic disrupted

The man’s actions brought traffic and footfall in the area to a standstill, as at least nine emergency service vehicles lined Bridge Street in central London and crowds looked on from beyond a police cordon.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said they were alerted to the incident at Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) at 0724 GMT.

“Officers are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. They are being assisted by the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service,” the spokesperson said.

Emergency services at the Palace of Westminster in London after a man with a Palestine flag climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben.(AP)

While the man’s motivations remain unclear, the sight of the Palestinian flag draped from the tower immediately drew the attention of the people.

Bridge Street, which is at the north end of Westminster Bridge, is closed to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident, police told PA Media.

It is understood one exit of Westminster Tube station is closed, but there is no disruption to Tube services and passengers can use other exits.

“Firefighters are responding alongside the Metropolitan Police Service to reports of a person scaling the Palace of Westminster," a spokesman for the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Crews from Lambeth, Chelsea, Soho and Islington fire stations have been deployed, LFB added.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were at the scene “working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion," alongside firefighters and ambulance services.

Three emergency workers were seen lifted on a fire brigade ladder platform to try to speak to the man on the ledge.