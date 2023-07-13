From Diana to Kate: Women outshine King Charles in the royal family drama - Will King Charles ever get his moment?

King Charles has long awaited his turn to rule the United Kingdom, but it seems that the women in his family continue to outshine him. From the charismatic and fashionable Princess Diana during their tumultuous marriage, to the beloved Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Charles has struggled to attain the coveted "leading man status" he desires. Royal commentator Daniela Elser recently delved into this predicament in an editorial for News.com.au, shedding light on the persistent popularity of Kate Middleton and its potential impact on Charles' reign.

Britain's King Charles III reacts during a visit to the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden in St Ives, Cornwall, England, Thursday July 13, 2023.(AP)

Amidst the grandeur of King Charles' Scottish coronation on July 5, 2023, where he received the Honours of Scotland, media coverage surprisingly gravitated toward his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Elser revealed that out of the nine major national newspapers in the UK, only one featured a photograph of His Majesty on the front page, and even then, it was a group shot that included Queen Camilla, Kate, and Prince William, the Duke of Rothesay.

Elser posed the question: Will Charles ever have his moment in the spotlight, thanks to Kate's perpetual popularity? Even after waiting for over five decades to ascend to the throne, Charles finds himself overshadowed. While he stood resplendent on this important day, it was Kate, adorned in a striking Saltire blue Catherine Walker coat and a shimmering Philip Treacy hat, who claimed prime position on two front pages. The Duchess of Cambridge once again eclipsed the King, leaving him yearning for his own starring role.

This phenomenon echoes a familiar pattern in the royal family, harkening back to Princess Diana's reign. Andrew Morton, Diana's biographer, revealed that Charles struggled to accept being overshadowed by the Princess of Wales. Despite Camilla's steadfast support as his "cheerleader" and confidante, Diana's star power consistently outshone Charles in the public eye. According to Morton, Charles desired a companion who could also be his number two, but Diana's magnetic presence proved to be a constant challenge for him.