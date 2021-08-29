From music to women's education in Afghanistan: What Taliban said so far

Artistes and women feared the advent of the Taliban in Afghanistan the most when the group was defeating the Afghan army one province at a time. After the fall of Kabul on August 15, the country witnessed a humanitarian crisis with thousands of Afghans attempting to flee the country. As the foreign troops are now leaving the country and the Taliban are set to announce a new government, which might have representation from many ethnic groups of the country, the Taliban are spelling out some of the terms and conditions of the possible rule, which will be guided by Sharia law, Taliban spokespersons have already said.

Women's rights

In its latest announcement, the Taliban have said that women will be allowed to study at university but there will be no co-education, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the Taliban's acting minister for higher education said at a meeting with elders, known as a loya jirga, on Sunday. In schools too, there will be no co-education. Some reports said men will not be allowed to teach women which effectively will deprive women of higher education.

Early this week, the Taliban asked all women healthcare workers to return to work, days after a Taliban spokesperson said women should stay at home as Taliban fighters at present are not yet trained to respect women.

Music ban: No female voice on television, radio?

During the earlier rule of the Taliban, music was banned as the group claims that music is forbidden in Islam. A ban on music will be imposed this time too, as the group is looking to rule according to Sharia law, the Taliban said. Reports said the Taliban have banned female voices on television and radio channels only in Kandahar.

What will happen to singers, filmmakers?

The Taliban have said that singers and filmmakers will have to switch their profession if it's assessed against the Shariah.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON